Raj Kundra pornography case: Mika Singh reveals seeing one of the apps, says 'Zyada kuch tha nahi'

The Mumbai police arrested businessman Raj Kundra on Monday night for his involvement in alleged production of pornographic content that was streamed on his apps. He has been named the 'key conspirator' in the case. He was later produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till July 23. According to the police, the case is just the tip of an iceberg in a porn films racket. While the probe is going on, Bollywood singer Mika Singh revealed that he has seen one of Raj Kundra's mobile apps.

Referring to the businessman as a nice guy, Mika said, "Main toh wait hi kar raha hoon ke kya hoga. Let's see. Jo bhi hoga acha hoga, mujhe itna knowledge nahi hai unke app ke baare mein. Maine ek app dekhi thi, wo simple app thi. Zyada kuch tha nahi uske andar so let's hope for the best (I am waiting to see what happens. I don't have much knowledge about his app but I have seen one of his apps and it was a simple one)." Gandi Baat actress Gehana Vasisth backs Raj Kundra after arrest, says 'We did not make porn'

Reportedly, Ripu Sudan Balkrishna Kundra alias Raj Kundra had sold the app in question to a UK-based company Kenrin Pvt Ltd which was owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi.

Kundra's Viaan Industries had a tie-up with London-based company Kenrin, which owns 'Hotshots' app, allegedly involved in publishing pornographic films, a senior police official said.

"Though the company was registered in London, the content creation, operation of the app and accounting was done through Kundra's Viaan Industries," said Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), at a press briefing. Kenrin is owned by the brother-in-law of Kundra, he said.

The police have gathered evidence that establishes connections between the two business entities, the officer said. They have found their WhatsApp groups, e-mail exchanges, accounting details and some pron films after a search of Kundra's Mumbai office, Bharambe said.

