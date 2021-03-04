Rahul Vaidya sings praise for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan after meeting him at a lounge | Viral Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULVAIDYARKV63.ARYAN_KHAN.10 Rahul Vaidya sings praise for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan

Rahul Vaidya, who finished as the first runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 14, has been the netizens' favorite ever since his appearance on TV. Fans have been digging his old videos and praising the actor for appreciating others. One such video is going viral on the internet in which Rahul can be seen singing praise for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and lauding his upbringing. The singer revealed in the video that he met Aryan at a lounge and was in awe of how humble and down-to-earth he was in spite of being superstar SRK's son.

Rahul said that he met Aryan through a friend who had come to wish his friend on his birthday. He said, "I met this very charming, young and good-looking boy. He was none other than Aryan Khan. You know the reason I am making this video is because the security guards were not allowing him to enter the lounge. Obviously because of security reasons...some band issue. It is a very common thing - hoti rehti hain yeh sab cheezen (such things happen). He was so patiently standing there. He had no airs about being Mr Shah Rukh Khan's son. He is so fresh in my mind because I loved the one-minute teaser of Lion King, where he says 'Mufasa ka beta'. It's quite unbelievable. I just want to congratulate Khan saab and Gauri ji for raising him up so well. He had no arrogance."

Check out the video here-

In the end, Rahul also wished luck to Aryan and stated that the young boy will have a great future ahead. Meanwhile, Fans have been waiting for Aryan Khan to make his acting debut in Bollywood soon but it appears that the star kid has other plans. Shah Rukh Khan during his conversation with David Letterman on his show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction had revealed that Aryan is not interested in acting. He had said, "He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realizes that himself. But he is a good writer."

On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya has been spending quality time with his fiance Disha Parmar on a vacation to an undisclosed location. The duo shared videos of jetting off in a chopper for the vacay. The singer also shared a video in which the duo can be seen seated in the chopper and giving a twist to the 'pawri' trend. Disha can be heard saying "Yeh Hum Hain, Yeh Chopper Hai, Aur Hum Pawri Karne Jare Hain."

Rahul and Disha will soon be tying the knot. The singer had proposed to the TV actress on her birthday while he was locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Disha had later appeared on the show on Valentine's Day and said 'Yes' to her proposal.

Talking about the plans of the wedding, Rahul told IANS: "I think I don't get on to planning it. But I don't want to waste time. She is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me and she is just beautiful as hell. I can't wait (to start my life with her)."