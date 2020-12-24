Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL ROY Rahul Roy shares pictures enjoying his yogic lunch full of veggies, dry fruits

Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke recently while shooting for a movie in Kargil, shared photographs of a yogic lunch served by his sister Pia Grace Roy in hospital. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and posted a few photos of himself with his healthy breakfast. Rahul is currently admitted to a private hospital in Mira Road where he is undergoing treatment.

Sharing the photographs of his meal full of fruits, veggies and dry fruits, Rahul wrote: "Today's Yogic Lunch by my sister @priyankaroy_pia. All Super foods, fruits and dry fruits for my recovery. See you all super soon."

The actor, who reportedly suffered brain stroke was shooting for his upcoming film LAC: Live The Battle In Kargil. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital and later shifted to the Mira Road hospital on December 8, where he is undergoing speech therapy, physiotherapy and other treatments.

Recently, he shared another post, where he was watching the match while having his breakfast. Posting the picture, he wrote "Watching the match while having breakfast at the hospital. Love you all."

Rahul also posted a video and a bunch of pictures from the hospital. In the video, he was seen with his sister and a friend, who updated about how Rahul was feeling. “I am recovering And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all - Rahul Roy,” he wrote.

Giving an update on his Angiography schedule, the actor wrote "Love to all my Fans, 21 Days in the hospital and now going for Angiography of the Brain and Heart. Took time out to thank all of you along with my sister @priyankaroy_pia. Love you all-Rahul Roy #rahulroy."

Roy keeps sharing his health updates on social media from time to time along with photographs of himself posing for the camera.