Rahul Roy's wish from Santa Claus this Christmas: 'I recover completely and get back to shoot soon'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL ROY Rahul Roy

Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke recently while shooting for a movie in Kargil wants Santa Claus to completely recover him. The Aashiqui actor on Christmas demands Santa to get him back to normal life. Rahul shared a collage of his pictures on Friday. He shared a throwback photograph with his mother, along with a current photo from the hospital. The actor also added a photo of his Canada-based twin brother Rohit Roy in the collage.

In the photo, the actor poses wearing a Santa Claus cap and stands beside his sister Pia Grace Roy in hospital. "Merry Christmas to all my fans. Becoming a Santa from the hospital, along with my Mom, Brother Rohit, sister @priyankaroy_pia and brother in law @romeersen. My wish for this year from Santa would be that I recover completely and get back to shoot soon, and the world gets back to normal too. Love you all," Rahul Roy wrote.

The actor, who reportedly suffered brain stroke was shooting for his upcoming film LAC: Live The Battle In Kargil. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital and later shifted to the Mira Road hospital on December 8, where he is undergoing speech therapy, physiotherapy and other treatments.

On Thursday, Roy shared photographs of a yogic lunch served by his sister Pia in hospital. He posted a few photos of himself with his healthy breakfast.

Sharing the photographs of his meal full of fruits, veggies and dry fruits, Rahul wrote: "Today's Yogic Lunch by my sister @priyankaroy_pia. All Super foods, fruits and dry fruits for my recovery. See you all super soon."

Recently, Roy underwent angiography of the brain and the heart. He keeps sharing his health updates on social media from time to time along with photographs of himself posing for the camera.