Radhika Apte surprises fans with baby bump at BFI London Film Festival | See pics

Radhika Apte, known for her powerful acting skills in films and web shows, on Thursday surprised her fans after she shared a series of pictures of herself from an event wherein she is seen flaunting her baby bump. Yes, you read it right. Radhika is pregnant after 12 years of marriage. In the pictures, she is seen posing for the paps at the BFI London Film Festival 2024 wearing a black-coloured dress and flaunting her baby bump. Looking at the baby bump, it is evident that she is currently in her second trimester.

See the pics:

Fans reaction

Soon after Radhika's pictures with baby bump went viral on Instagram, he fans chimed in the comment section and congratulated her. One fans wrote, ''Ah! Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You are magnificent on the red carpet!'' ''Omg Radhika congrats! You look stunning,'' wrote another. A third fan commented, ''congratulations superstar!! you look fabulous and such beautiful news.''

On the work front

On the professional front, Radhika Apte was last seen in Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer merry Christmas in a special appearance. She will next be seen in Sister Midnight alongside Masashi Fujimoto and Daemian Greaves. The film will release on October 20, 2024. Apart from this, she will also star in Last Days, directed by Justin Lin. The film also stars Sky Yang, Naveen Andrews and Ali Fardi in key roles.

Radhika Apte is popularly known for her work in Shor In The City, Andhadhun, Badlapur, Parched, Lust Stories, Vikram Vedha, Pad Man, and Rakta Charitra, among others.

