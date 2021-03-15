Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RADHIKA APTE Radhika Apte on OK Computer: Excited about my first sci-fi project

Actress Radhika Apte is all set for her upcoming series OK Computer. She says she is excited because this is her first sci-fi project. The series is produced by Anand Gandhi, director of the acclaimed film Ship Of Theseus. Gandhi has written the script with Pooja Shetty, and Neil Pagedar, directors of the show. Radhika stars with Vijay Varma and Jackie Shroff in the series that explores themes inspired by current realities and is brimming with wry humour.

"After doing multiple projects in the digital space, I was really excited for my first sci-fi project, especially playing the character of Laxmi -- a really cool character who accepts the new future and befriends robots like they are humans, I quite enjoyed playing her," Radhika said.

Vijay says his roles have always been intense, and he was eager to pick up something more in the space of comedy.

"When the script of 'OK Computer' was offered to me, it seemed like it was programmed for me. The research that has been put into this show is outstanding and I couldn't let go of the opportunity to play the role of Saajan, the anti-technology police officer. It's quite the opposite in reality as I am usually the one who is enamoured by advancements and technology," Vijay said.

He added: "Saajan is carelessly funny and that's what I love the most about him. I have prepared the longest for this part and made several discoveries, and I hope the audience loves the character just as I do."

"OK Computer" also features Rasika Dugal, Vibha Chibber, Sarang Sathaye, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Kani Kusruti among others.

Director Pooja Shetty said that by the time they finished research and writing, the script started to resemble a whimsical Ph.D. thesis.

"We wanted to create a plausible, authentic, and accessible future world that also extrapolated the absurdities, joys, and difficulties of present-day India," Shetty said.

Her co=director Neil Pagedar added: "OK Computer is a half-a-decade-in-the-making love letter to science fiction. Sci-fi has been used to examine the wispy concepts of life as we know it- from exploring distant reaches of the galaxy to existential risk, to the place of humanity in an infinite cosmos. We wanted to reorient the depiction of sci-fi to the near future."

Gaurav Banerjee, President and Head (Hindi and English Entertainment), STAR India said: "Most sci-fi stories tend to paint a grim, western view of what the future looks like. But 'OK Computer' is a peek into an India of the future."