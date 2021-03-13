Radhe First Poster: Salman Khan returns to screen in action mode, promises Eid treat

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan in action mode on first Radhe poster

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has announced the release date of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the superstar had informed that the film will arrive in cinema halls on Eid 2021, on Saturday, he revealed that it will hit the screens on 13th May. Sharing the first official poster of the film, Salman wrote, "Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine...."

Salman Khan teased the fans with his most popular dialogue from the film Wanted. Check out the poster here-

Randeep Hooda also tweeted the poster and wrote, "Yeh Eid, Radhe ke saath milte hain 13th May ko, Cinema main in association with Zee Studios"

Salman Khan's Radhe was scheduled to hit the theatres earlier last year but was delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic. The Prabhu Deva directorial stars Disha Patani opposite Salman, with Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles. after the lockdown was lifted, the actors finished the remaining shoot by following strict safety regulations and completed the post-production work.

While many films moved to OTT release, Salman Khan decided to release Radhe in theaters. He had stated, "Sorry, it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners...It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres.

In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatres to watch Radhe. The commitment was of Eid and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid... God willing."

Apart from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan also has Antim, Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up.