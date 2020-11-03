Image Source : INSTAGRAM R Madhavan clarifies his tweet on Baba Ka Dhaba wasn't against elderly couple

Actor R Madhavan on Monday took to his Twitter to react to the ongoing controversy related to Baba Ka Dhaba and YouTuber Gaurav Wasan. The owner of the eatery in Delhi has filed a complaint against the YouTuber for misappropriating the money donated for the elderly couple's benefit after their video went viral. Madhavan tweeted, "Elderly owner of Baba ka Dhaba duped in Delhi? Now this is the kind of thing that gives ppl a reason not to do good. Unacceptable. Now if this fraud couple is caught and punished ..FAITH will be restored .. @DelhiPolice full faith in you."

Elderly owner of Baba ka Dhaba duped in Delhi? Now this is the kind of thing that gives ppl a reason not to do good. Unacceptable. Now if this fraud couple is caught and punished ..FAITH will be restored .. ⁦@DelhiPolice⁩ full faith in you 🙏🙏 https://t.co/f4D2IdlOq9 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 2, 2020

Soon after his tweet, netizens started slamming the actor for speaking against the poor elderly couple while they were allegedly cheated by the YouTuber. Many Twitter users claimed that the actor has not read the news properly and reacted. However, Madhavan clarified that his tweet wasn't against the elderly couple but he was talking about the couple who were accused. In a tweet, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor said, "DITTO —You please read the article carefully too.. NO ONE IS CALLING THE POOR OLD COUPLE ANYTHING... it’s the couple who took the funds on their behalf. ठीक से पढ़ाना यार।"

In another tweet he highlighted what he indicated at and wrote, "not the elderly couple."

DITTO —You please read the article carefully too.. NO ONE IS CALLING THE POOR OLD COUPLE ANYTHING. 🙈🙈.. it’s the couple who took the funds on their behalf. ठीक से पढ़ाना यार।🙏 https://t.co/Yt3ULdQkPZ — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 2, 2020

Earlier last month, Malviya Nagar's roadside eatery Baba Ka Dhaba shot to fame after YouTuber Gaurav Wasan shared a video of the elderly owner and his wife in October. In the video, the owner can be seen talking about the lack of customers at the eatery and even shedding tears. The video went viral in no time with Bollywood celebrities sharing it on social media and urging the residents of Delhi to pay a visit to the eatery. Following this, several people donated money to help Kanta Prasad and his wife to run the shop.

While Madhavan clarified about his tweet, in another conversation with a Twitter user who suggested that a little credit should be given to the YouTuber for making the eatery popular, Madhavan agreed and claimed that the police should look into the fraud. He tweeted, "I agree whole heartedly. @gauravwasan08 has indeed done awesome work by highlighting the old couples plight.If this is a false allegation then we will and should acknowledge and applaud him even more and I will.A case has been filed and someone is up to some mischief and we need to establish who, so that the good people who came to do good, do not feel taken for a ride and stop doing this altogether. NO social media trial here pls... let the Delhi police get to the bottom of this. We all want to continue to do good ."

I agree whole heartedly. @gauravwasan08 has indeed done awesome work by highlighting the old couples plight.If this is a false allegation then we will and should acknowledge and applaud him even more and I will.A case has been filed and someone is up to some mischief cont.. https://t.co/UqGGAXTKpI — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 3, 2020

... mischief and we need to establish who, so that the good people who came to do good, do not feel taken for a ride and stop doing this altogether. NO social media trial here pls... let the Delhi police get to the bottom of this. We all want to continue to do good . https://t.co/uUTC8QhqMG — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 3, 2020

On a related note, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana had also paid a visit to the eatery.

