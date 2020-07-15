Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha turns 22: Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrate 'real and reel' love

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha" -- thats how actor Ajay Devgn is celebrating his love story with wife, actress Kajol, on Wednesday, which also marked 22 years of the couple's film of the same name. "22 years in real and reel. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha," Ajay wrote on Twitter and tagged Kajol on the post. He also shared a clip with many moments from the film.

Released in 1998, "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha" is a remake of Hollywood movie "French Kiss". The film is about a couple finding love while pursuing different goals.

22 years in real and reel.

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha 🌹🌹🌹🌹@itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/TKmVfRiU8h — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 15, 2020

Speaking to a portal on how they've managed to stay together for so long, Ajay said, "The best part is that we’ve never asked each other to be what we aren’t. If she needs space, she can have it and if I need space, she never grudges that. We can sit together in a room for hours, doing our own thing and we don’t feel uncomfortable that we’re not talking. You can only get along with people who are unobtrusive yet, at the same time, we’re together."

Talking about his equation with Kajol, Ajay said, "If you don’t have it, then you can’t be together for so long. We have a bond where we can tell each other whatever we want. Even at home, we are a chilled-out couple."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol married in 1999 on February 24, and have two children, Nysa and Yug. As it's the era of star-kids, they're always under the spotlight and have had more than their fair share of trolling. In an earlier interview, Ajay had opened up about this.

On the work front, Ajay will soon be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", which is set to release on a digital platform.

Talking about the direct to OTT move, Ajay recently said: "Having done a hundred films, I definitely took it for granted that theatres were where our films were meant to play. However, two things happened suddenly and almost simultaneously. The corona pandemic threw all our comfort worlds into a tizzy. And, at the same time the OTT medium that was a fairly new phenomenon gained a huge significance as far as consuming entertainment is concerned. In the future, Theatres and OTT will move in parallel. Both options offer their own strengths. ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India' will be on a platform that will showcase our film across the length and breadth of the country. I think people will once again start looking forward to new film releases."

(With IANS Inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage