Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pushpa: The Rise: Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude as 'Saami Saami' song becomes mass sensation

Highlights Pushpa: The Rise has emerged as the biggest opener for Allu Arjun in India with the Hindi version

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead

Helmed by Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for Pushpa

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been receiving accolades ever since its release. From dialogues to songs, the movie has become a huge hit for several reasons. The film's song 'Saami Saami' went on to become a national sensation and has even been trending across all social media platforms. Talking about the song's success, Rashmika said, "The amount of love I have received for my song Saami Saami is overwhelming."

"I would like to thank all my fans for making the song so successful and loving me in it. I had great time shooting for saami and I remember rehearsing for it for long hours to give my best to the peppy number. In the past few days, I've been seeing so many of you doing the hook step on social media, which takes me back to the shooting days of Pushpa. All the love I have received from people all over the world just makes the song super special and memorable," the actress added.

Pushpa: The Rise has become a national and international phenomenon. It has transcended the boundaries of regional cinema by marking a strong presence across movie enthusiasts across the spectrum.

From receiving critical applause from celebrities, critics and audiences who can’t stop raving about how brilliant the movie is, Pushpa: The Rise can safely be termed as the most popular entertainer of the year, and it is now available exclusively on Prime Video for a global audience.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.

Written and directed by Telugu director Sukumar, the action-packed thriller's star cast includes Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh. The film's sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule" is scheduled to begin production this year.