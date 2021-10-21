Punjabi singer Parmish Verma ties the knot with Canadian politician Geet Grewal in dreamy wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARMISH VERMA Parmish Verma ties the knot with Canadian politician Geet Grewal in dreamy wedding

The 'Gaal Ni Kadni' singer Parmish Verma recently tied the know with Canadian politician and lawyer Geet Grewal in a fairytale wedding. The couple exchanged rings on October 16 and shared the good news with his followers through a string of pictures from their engagement ceremony, which was reportedly held in Canada. The wedding was a traditional Punjabi affair that spilled over a few days after engagement event. Parmish's pre-wedding fesitivites kick-started with the mehendi ceremony followed by haldi attended by close friends and family.

Geet looked ethereal in a bridal outfit at the wedding. She opted for a red lehenga and ornate jewellery while Parmish, on the other hand, matched his red turban with bride's lehenga. The singer wore cream coloured, embellished sherwani. The couple shared loved-up pictures from their wedding on their social media handles captioning it with 'P&G,' meaning Parmish & Geet. The singer also thanked everyone for their best wishes. "Thank you for your blessings and warm wishes," he wrote on Instagram Story.

A day before the wedding, Parmish Verma shared a note on his Instagram story that he might not be able to post all the wedding pictures instantly, as he wishes to enjoy the happiest moments without any distraction.

Parmish Verma also gifted his wife a Bentely car and shared the video of the same on Instagram. He wrote, "Thank you for inspiring me to be Better for you. I love you Babe. @grewalgeet_ Everything that I am or Ever Will be is for You." Geet thanked him for the same and wrote, "Kalla Kalla Shonk mera shonk naal poorda. Thank you for my Bentley @parmishverma."

Shortly after the wedding, Geet took her husband’s surname and suffixed her maiden name with Verma while the singer changed his status to 'No More Shada.'