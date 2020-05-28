Thursday, May 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh lauds Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers amid coronavirus crisis

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh lauds Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers amid coronavirus crisis

"It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need and this time it is our Moga boy Sonu Sood", says the Punjab CM.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 28, 2020 20:23 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh lauds Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers amid coronavirus crisis
Image Source : INDIA TV

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh lauds Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers amid coronavirus crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday praised Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was born and brought up in the state, for his charity amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need and this time it is our Moga boy Sonu Sood who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food and transportation," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

"Good work Sonu!" he added.

Last week, Chef Vikas Khanna prepared a special dish and named it ‘Moga' after the town in Punjab where actor Sonu Sood was born.

This is because Khanna is impressed with Sonu's charity work amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Khanna shared a photo of the special dish with a tweet message: "Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us. Can't cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So sending you a dish. Im going to name "MOGA" after your birthplace. #Respect #RealHero."

Sonu was overjoyed naturally, and he called Khanna the "world's best chef".

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X