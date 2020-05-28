Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab CM Amarinder Singh lauds Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers amid coronavirus crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday praised Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was born and brought up in the state, for his charity amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need and this time it is our Moga boy Sonu Sood who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food and transportation," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

"Good work Sonu!" he added.

It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need & this time it is our Moga boy @SonuSood who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food & transportation. Good work Sonu! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 28, 2020

Last week, Chef Vikas Khanna prepared a special dish and named it ‘Moga' after the town in Punjab where actor Sonu Sood was born.

This is because Khanna is impressed with Sonu's charity work amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Khanna shared a photo of the special dish with a tweet message: "Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us. Can't cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So sending you a dish. Im going to name "MOGA" after your birthplace. #Respect #RealHero."

Sonu was overjoyed naturally, and he called Khanna the "world's best chef".

