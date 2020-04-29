Pulkit Samrat channelizes inner chef as he cooks for girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda amid COVID-19 lockdown

Lucky are the ones who are quarantining with their loved ones during difficult times. Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Bollywood celebrities have been flaunting their culinary skills on social media. Actor Pulkit Samrat who has been continuously updating his fans about the time he's spending with his actress-girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda has now turned into a chef.​ Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of the prawn curry made by Pulkit.

Captioning the picture, she wrote, "And then, death by amaze food happened! @pulkitamrat showing off his cooking skills." Have a look:

Pulkit's prawn curry

Recently, Kriti shared a post where she could be seen enjoying a champi (oil massage on the head) by her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. She also jokingly claimed that her new motto in life is to make Pulkit give her a champi!

Meanwhile, Pulkit took to Instagram and posted a black and white picture of himself along with his dog -- a husky. "Ek Dooje Ke Liye (for each other)" he captioned the image.

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were together seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper "Pagalpanti. Kriti will next be seen in "Taish". Pulkit will next be seen in "Haathi Mere Saathi and "Taish".

-With IANS inputs

