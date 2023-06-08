PSY’s label P Nation teases ‘Who’s coming up Next’; fans curious about the upcoming idol

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Psy teases asking which labelmate is about to make the next comeback.

Psy’s label is known to drop teasers asking which label mate is about to make the next comeback, stating, "Coming Up Next."In the latest teaser, P Nation founder Psy puts on his sunglasses as he gets ready to sip some cola. Record label P NATION's recently teased a new addition to its roster. The news triggered a wave of speculation among fans of K-pop.

PSY even took to Instagram to share a photo and wrote in the caption, “#comingupnext #230619 #PNATION

No details have been released, the artist's name will most likely be revealed in the next few days. While the new artist could be anyone, K-pop fans speculate that it might be a familiar face.

After Gangnam Style, became a global phenomenon in 2012, rapper PSY is living his best life, proud of his greatest trophy and free from the pressure of repeating that unprecedented success. It was the first YouTube video to reach one billion views, and with it, Psy attained what K-pop acts before him could not: global recognition.

But the success of “Gangnam Style” was a double-edged sword with fame came pressure to deliver another huge hit. Psy once described it as one of the most difficult periods of his life.

PSY said, “Things became “heavier and harder because... every time I (had) to have that kind of strong song. He also added I had a huge dependency on the song... But you know, it’s 10 years ago, so right now I’m really free.”

Gangnam Style transformed not only Psy’s career but the music industry too, demonstrating how an artist not performing in a dominant language such as English could reach international audiences through the internet. Since the explosive success of “Gangnam Style”, Psy has put out three albums. The latest, “Psy 9th,” was released in April by P NATION, the record label and artist agency he founded in 2019.

PSY recently collaborated with BTS member Suga for a song named That That, which became an instant hit.

