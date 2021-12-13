Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DEEPIKAPADUKONE/FILEIMAGE Project-K: Prabhas treats Deepika Padukone with Andhra meals on sets as they wrap first schedule

World renowned actress, Deepika Padukone is all set to impress Pan-India with her upcoming film by Nag Ashwin alongside Prabhas. The team has wrapped the first schedule of the film, tentatively titled, Project K. Shooting in Hyderabad for the film, the actress shared a picture to her social media of lots and lots of authentic Hyderabadi food which her co-star Prabhas had treated her, and her entire team, with. She wrote, "#IfYouKnowYouKnow" with the picture.

The team has now wrapped the first schedule of this highly anticipated project as Deepika shared a picture of the sky from an airplane and wrote, "You were lovely #Hyderabad ... Until we meet again... #ItsAWrap #Schedule1 #ProjectK @actorprabhas @nag_ashwin"

Have a look at the pictures here:

'Project-K' also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role.

Back from Hyderabad from her schedule wrap, the super busy actress will soon be starting promotions for her next '83 and maintaining schedules of her multiple upcoming films.

Her lineup includes projects like Mahabharata, Fighter, Pathan, Shakun Batra's untitled next, '83 and her Hollywood film with STX besides Nag Ashwin's next.