Producer reveals what went wrong with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film with Shah Rukh and Salman

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wasn't satisfied with the second half of the script.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was all set to pull kinda casting coup earlier this year with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Even both the superstars agreed to be the part of the film. However, things didn't go as planned and the project was put on the backburner at the last moment.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, producer Nikhil Dwivedi opened up on the project which he was set to bankroll with SLB as the director. Nikhil said that both SRK and Salman were excited about the film but Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted more time to work on the second half of the script. “Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Mr Bhansali wasn’t very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it,” he said.

However, in the time that has passed, Salman and Sanjay had a tiff over Inshallah. The film which also starred Alia Bhatt would have marked their reunion after two decades. The project has now been shelved.

Is there any chance of the revival of this mega-film. Nikhil says, “I have my doubts.”

Though Salman and Shah Rukh have made special appearances in each other’s movies, they haven't done a full-fledged film together. While Shah Rukh had a small appearance in Tubelight, Salman had a cameo in a special song in Zero.

While Salman's Dabanng 3 has released today. He will next be seen in Radhe, which is his Eid 2020 release. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, hasn't announced his next project. The actor was last seen in 2018 film Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai.