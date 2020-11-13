Priyanka Chopra unveils first look of Netflix superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, to release on New Year's Day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra unveils first look of Netflix superhero movie We Can Be Heroes

Global icon Priyanka Chopra finally unveiled the first look of her upcoming superhero film We Can Be Heroes. Fans have been waiting for the Netflix superhero drama since its announcement and now, the film is all set to be released on New Year's Day. Taking to Instagram, PeeCee shared details about the same along with the first look of her character. The picture shows her sporting short hair and a crisp look with her 'world-famous' mean scowl. The look definitely takes us back to her Baywatch days as Priyanka looks like a million dollars.

Sharing the first look, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!! A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character."

Directed by 'Spy Kids' franchise fame Robert Rodriguez, the film also stars YaYa Gosselin, Pedro Pascal, and Christian Slater. We Can Be Heroes will hit Netflix on January 1, 2021. Revealing the release date, Netflix shared a post saying, "It’s up to the kids to save Earth’s superheroes." The film is about how a group of kids steps up to save the world when aliens abduct all of Earth's superheroes.

Talking about the film, Robert Rodriguez told Entertainment Weekly, "I’ve been getting calls from all kinds of studios: ‘Reboot Spy Kids.’ ‘Reboot Sharkboy.’ Of course they want to. They’re all sitting at home with their kids."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao, which she has also executive produced. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4.

