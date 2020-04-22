Priyanka Chopra to provide 10,000 pairs of footwear to healthcare workers in India amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra to provide 10,000 pairs of footwear to COVID-19 warriors in India

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been actively working to help those in need during the escalating coronavirus pandemic. The actress, along with her husband Nick Jonas, has already donated to 15 organizations to help the daily wage workers and has also rewarded four women for their selfless efforts during this dark time. Now, PeeCee has come forward to provide footwear to 10,000 healthcare workers in India and in Los Angeles. Sharing about it on social media, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Healthcare professionals around the world are working every day to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic."

She added, "While we cannot even imagine what’s it like to be in their shoes, over the past several weeks, @crocs has donated thousands of pairs to the heroes in these photos to ensure that they are not only comfortable in them, but safer in them too. Because of this, I’m so proud to partner with them to give 10,000 pairs to healthcare workers at @cedarssinai in Los Angeles and 10,000 more to healthcare professionals in public/government hospitals across India."

Fans lauded Priyanka Chopra's gesture and were all praise for her in the comments. One Instagram user wrote that the cause is great, another complimented her for thinking about the healthcare workers who are tirelessly working and providing their service at this time.

Priyanka Chopra recently became a part of WHO's LIVE home concert. She joined International stars like Lady Gaga, John Elton, Shah Rukh khan, Coldplay, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and Lizzo to raise funds for COVID-19 through a LIVE concert organized by World Health Organisation (WHO). The event took place on April 18 and saw many superstars coming together for the One World: Together At the Home live event. Taking about it during a live interview, PeeCee revealed that she might pull husband Nick Jonas during her LIVE performance for a gig which left her fans excited.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas announced that they have donated to a number of organizations including UNICEF, Goonj, Feeding America, Doctors Without Borders, Ni Kid Hungry, IAHV, Give India, Friends of Aseema and PM Modi's CARES Fund. The actress had written, "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry."

These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. pic.twitter.com/Za12mrjboG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

