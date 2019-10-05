Priyanka Chopra is visual treat as she plays garba and dandiya with Falguni Pathak. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra is making her comeback in Bollywood through Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. She is these days on a promotional spree with ehr co-actor Rohit Saraf and is gracing various shows and events. Sailing in the same boat, she appeared at singer Falguni Pathak's concert in Mumbai where she was seen enjoying doing garba and dandiya.

In the video which has gone viral, our Desi Girl can be seen dancing on the song Chogada from Loveyatri and looking splendid in her ethnic white ensemble with heavy earrings and open tresses. Priyanka even shared a picture from the event on her Instagram story. Have a look at her pictures and video here:

Talking about The Sky Is Pink, the film is slated to release on October 11 and has received much appreciation during the Toronto International Film Festival last month. Co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, the film shows the story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary's parents whom she lovingly calls Panda and Moose. The film's genre is a romantic-drama and shows the girl's journey when she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

Watch the trailer here:

