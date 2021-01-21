Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, other B-town celebs congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Joe Biden swore in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday with all the big names attending the special event. While Biden became the president, Kamala Harris was sworn in as the Vice President. The event was hosted by superstar Tom Hanks and also included performances by musicians like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jobi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Ant Clemons.

Soon after the inauguration ceremony, many Bollywood stars took to their social media to congratulate Biden and Harris. Sushmita Sen shared a long note on Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations UNITED States of America!! Making History on so many levels, Respect Madam Vice President @kamalaharris Its beyond empowering!!! The world needs a strong sense of inclusion & hope Mr. President @joebiden Here’s praying we all find strength in each other...beyond geography!! “We lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example” #president #JosephRobinEtteBidenJr Regards & Respect from India #duggadugga"

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Trisha Krishnan, Richa Moorjani and others also shared pictures on their Instagram stories. PeeCee shared a picture of Kamala Harris and wrote, "The Future is Female."

Dia Mirza tweeted, "You are amazing. You inspire women and girls all over the world. All the best." She added a quote by Amanda Gorman, "“When day comes, we step out of the shade aflame and unafraid. The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”

You are amazing. You inspire women and girls all over the world. All the best 🌏💫 https://t.co/bIfFrBFe30 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 21, 2021

