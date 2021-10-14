Priyanka Chopra spotted in Spain without makeup, netizens ask where is Nick Jonas

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

She's not sorry for wearing a saree and she definitely is a boss babe in a pantsuit. And when it comes to rocking casuals, you can take some lessons from Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The global star, who is currently in Spain was spotted taking a stroll on the streets in her tye dye co-ord set and without any makeup. She also treated her fans to a photo of her where she is seen posing in front of colourful graffiti. As soon as the actress posted the picture on her verified Instagram account, her comment section was flooded with compliments.

While many called her 'gorgeous' and 'stunning' others enquired about the actress' pop star husband Nick Jonas. "Where is Nick Jonas?" "We miss jeeju," "Post a picture with Nick Jonas please," were some of the many comments on Priyanka's post. Priyanka also shared her 'musings' with the photo. She wrote, "If you’re not moving forward.. you fall back." Take a look:

Her team also posted a picture of her posing with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and actress' dog Diana.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busier than ever. With multiple releases and charity events to attend to, the actress has a packed up schedule. the actress who recently attended The Global Citizen Live event in Paris is looking forward to her Hollywood project, "Citadel". The global event series comes from "Avengers" directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It also stars Richard Madden besides Priyanka Chopra. The show is described as an action-driven spy series that will be available on Amazon Prime Video. It will feature interconnected, local-language versions of the story in several other countries, including India.

Citadel is not the only global project that is keeping Priyanka Chopra on her toes. She will also be seen in "Text For You" which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, the actress also has "Matrix 4" in the pipeline along with Keanu Reeves.

She also looks forward to the recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The project marks actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.