Priyanka Chopra spends 'much needed day in ocean' as she goes scuba diving in Spain | PICS

Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is known not just for her excellent performances in films but also her social media activity. Counted amongst one of the most active celebrities, PeeCee leaves no stone unturned in sharing her whereabouts with her fans. She is currently in the United Kingdom for the shooting of her upcoming film Citadel, backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared glimpse of her great weekend amidst the marine life as she went scuba diving into the azure blue waters of Spain.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Priyanka posted a string of images and videos from her scuba diving session. She also shared that she was able to relieve her stress by exploring the "glorious underwater creations of God."

"There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penelope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor.Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you're here," she captioned the post.

Apart from this, Priyanka also posted a few more pictures and videos of her scuba-diving experience on her Instagram stories. In one of the images, she can be seen laughing wholeheartedly. "A much needed day in the ocean," she wrote alongside the picture.

A few days back, she treated everyone with a no-makeup picture from the streets of Spain. In the caption, she wrote, "If you’re not moving forward.. you fall back. #musings."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.

She has wrapped up the shooting of Matrix 4 and Text For You. Apart from this, she will even be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling. Not only this but the actress will also be coming back to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Lee Zaara also featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.