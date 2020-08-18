Priyanka Chopra shares pictures of her memoir ready in print, says 'what an amazing feeling'

Image Source : TWITTER/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shares pictures of her memoir ready in print

Priyanka Chopra officially confirmed that her memoir is ready, late on Monday night according to Indian time. "Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon! @penguinrandom," tweeted the actress on her official handle, @priyankachopra.

Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon! @penguinrandom pic.twitter.com/FJWGEkk5TT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 17, 2020

In an earlier tweet, Priyanka had spoken about how she was excited to share her memoir, titled "Unfinished", with her fans, and how the work was a result of introspection and reflection into her life.

"Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life," she wrote in a tweet on August 11.

Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 11, 2020

Priyanka forayed into the entertainment industry at the age of 17 when she became Miss India and went on to win Miss World the following year. Besides acting in several Bollywood movies such as “Aitraaz”, “Barfi!”, “ 7 Khoon Maaf” and “Bajirao Mastani”, Priyanka earned acclaim for her work as Alex Parrish on ABC''s show "Quantico", becoming the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series.

She made her Hollywood debut as antagonist Victoria Leeds in Seth Gordon''s action comedy “Baywatch” and followed it up with “A Kid Like Jake” co-starring Jim Parsons and Claire Danes.

Priyanka also had a supporting part in Todd Strauss-Schulson''s comedy "Isn''t It Romantic", which starred Rebel Wilson. Last year she returned to Hindi cinema with Shonali Bose’s “The Sky is Pink”. The actor’s future projects include Netflix’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga''s satirical novel “The White Tiger”, Robert Rodriguez''s superhero film “We Can Be Heroes”, thriller series “Citadel” and much-anticipated “Matrix 4”.

Priyanka also has a production banner Purple Pebble Pictures, under which she produces global TV and film content.

(With PTI inputs)

