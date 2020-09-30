Priyanka Chopra shares her ‘unfinished’ journey through videos, teases about something new

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shares a teaser of her memoir

Actress Priyanka Chopra has come a long way in her career and now she is all set to launch with her memoir named Unfinished. She recently took to her Instagram handle to tease her fans with two short video clips which give a glimpse of her journey from childhood till winning the Miss World title. She wrote the caption of the video saying, “#unfinished.” The short clip features a childhood pic of the actress where she is seen posing for the camera and another pic is of her Miss World pageant crowning where she is giving a flying kiss.

Priyanka also shared another video clip from her college days.

Take a look at the videos here:

Unfinished is a collection of personal essays, stories and observations of the 38-year-old actor, to be published by Penguin Random House India. Talking about the book in August, Priyanka had said the book comes from an extremely personal, introspective space. “’Unfinished’ is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon,” she wrote on Twitter last month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger. Apart from that she also has a Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline.

As per reports the actress has also been roped in to be a part of Matrix 4 cast. PC will soon be seen hosting a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon and is even a part of another Amazon project, Citadel, which is a series and will star Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden who played the role of Robb Stark in the popular TV show.

