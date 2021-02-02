Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra sets twinning goals with her dog Diana: 'A white tiger and her cub'

Actor-singer Priyanka Chopra who is soaking in the success of her Netflix film, The white tiger took her fashion game to next level when she was seen Twinning with her pet Diana in the white tiger avatar. The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram to drop the stunning picture of herself dressed in an outfit in the white tiger print with her pooch wearing a matching scarf and leash. The picture sees the former Miss World dressed in a white-tiger print dress holding her dog's leash as the two pose in their balcony.

Priyanka can be seen in a full-sleeved dress with a high-kneck pattern. Keeping her look classy, the actress tied her hair in a bun and wore hoop earrings. She completed the look with black colored glares and matching heels.

"A white tiger and her cub @diariesofdiana #TheWhiteTiger," she wrote in the caption of the post.

As soon as the actress posted the pictures she was flooded with appreciation and love in the comment section. Bollywood actress Preity Zinta wrote, "U hottie with heart and fire emojis"

Priyanka has always been a fashion inspiration to many and this time she has come out as the DIY queen. During the promotions of her film Priyanka on many occasions did her own makeup and shared the pictures and videos on social media platforms with her fans and followers.

The Ramin Bahrani directorial, 'The White Tiger' is based on the booker-prize winning novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. Apart from Priyanka Chopra the film also stars actors Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.