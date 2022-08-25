Khakhra, Poha and Namkeens! Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chop served with 'taste of home' by Boney Kapoor & Khushi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra seems to miss Indian home-cooked food! On Thursday, the actress uploaded a photo of Indian delicacies and snacks like 'khakhra' and 'poha' along with different types of 'namkeens' and expressed how much she misses them. However, it wasn't PeeCee who cooked but she was served with 'a taste of home' by Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, who got those snacks for her, all the way from India.

Thanking Khushi and Boney Kapoor for the delicious food, Priyanka took to her Instagram story, and wrote, "Thank you @boney.kapoor and @khushi05k for a taste of home! So kind!" Priyanka and Nick are big fans of Indian food. In, fact, Priyanka even has an Indian restaurant in New York - 'Sona'.

Meanwhile, Priyanka moved to the US around 2014 to establish her career in Hollywood. She debuted in Hollywood with the 2015 thriller TV show 'Quantico' as a lead. She went on to star as an antagonist in the 2017 Hollywood action-comedy film 'Baywatch' and also as Sati in the recently released 'The Matrix Resurrections', starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. At that time, she lived in New York. However, she moved to Los Angeles after getting married to Nick Jonas in 2018. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra drops adorable childhood pic on dad Ashok Chopra's birth anniversary; Nick Jonas reacts

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

The Global star will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie's perfect Sunday features reading & playing with Gino, Diana

(With ANI Inputs)

