Priyanka Chopra reacts to 'The Activist' backlash: I'm sorry my participation in it disappointed many of you

The Activist: Priyanka Chopra says, 'I'm sorry my participation in it disappointed many of you'

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently responded to the ongoing criticism about her upcoming series 'The Activist' that also features actor-singer Julianne Hough and singer Usher as her co-judges. The Activist was recently slammed for being 'tone-deaf' and 'insensitive'. Sharing the post, she wrote, "I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect."

"You were heard. The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate."

She further added, "There is a global community of activists who fight the fight every single day and put their blood, sweat and tears into creating change, but more often than not, they are rarely heard or acknowledged. Their work is so important and they too deserve to be recognized and celebrated. Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do."

Earlier, Hough had addressed the show's growing legion of detractors, posting a four-part message to her Instagram account.

For the unversed, after becoming a target of online criticism, the series is being reconfigured and will now become a one-time documentary special instead of a five-episode competition series.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently returned to New York from London after shooting of her upcoming series 'Citadel'. Priyanka will also be seen in 'Text For You' which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' and the recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.