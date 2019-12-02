Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas mark first wedding anniversary with adorable throwback pics. Seen yet?

The lovebirds, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married as per Hindu and Christain traditions on 1st and 2nd December, respectively. Ever since they tied the knot, they have been giving us major couple goals with their adorable pictures. To mark their first wedding anniversary, the duo shared heartfelt posts for one another while sharing some adorable moments from their wedding.

Priyanka Chopra shared some lovely throeback pictures with a caption that said, “My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed".

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas wrote, "One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary".

2019 has been a productive year for the couple. The husband-wife starred in Jonas Brothers' musical video, Sucker and later bought their dream house in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with some of her upcoming projects. On the other hand, Nick Jonas is also busy with the Happiness Begins tour along with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. Priyanka made a comeback to Bollywood this year with the movie The Sky is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Shonali Bose and was released in the month of October. Priyanka was highly appreciated for her amazing performance in her comeback movie.

