Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas chill together post concert

Priyanka Chopra who was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink shared a picture on Instagram showing how she likes to cuddle with her husband and pop star Nick Jonas after a concert night. On Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to show she and Nick are unwinding after a Jonas Brothers show.

"Post show chill with bae," she captioned the picture, in which Priyanka is seen cuddling up with her husband. The duo was seated on the sofa while the photographer captured the couple from a top angle. Priyanka is seen in an all-black attire, while Nick looked dapper in his printed black hoodie and pants.

Recently, Nick celebrated Karva Chauth for the very first time with Priyanka. He said his wife is incredible in every way and that she has taught him so much about Indian culture and her religion.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" Nick wrote on Twitter as she posted two photographs of himself along with Priyanka.

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan.