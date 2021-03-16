Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas caught stealing the Oscars on camera, see funny pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas put a graceful show as they announced Oscars nominations 2021 on Monday. While the power couple maintained their poise and were elegant hosts of the virtual event, they did had a little fun behind the scenes. In a set of new pictures shared by Priyanka and Nick on Instagram, the duo can be seen having fun with a giant Oscar trophy. In the hilarious picture, the couple can be seen stealing the "Oscars". While Priyanka strikes a 'shush' pose placing a finger on her lips, Nick is spotted looking carefully behind him to spot any onlookers. "One way or the other...Congratulations to all the nominees. And thank you @theacademy for the opportunity. @gregwilliamsphotography you fit right into our manic Monday. Thank you for the pictures," Priyanka captioned the post.

Nick, on the other hand, congratulated his wife as her film The White Tiger secured an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards. He wrote, "So I got to announce the #OscarsNoms this morning with this beautiful woman, who also happens to now have produced and starred in an Oscar nominated film (The White Tiger). Congrats to all the nominees. I’ll be watching on April 25th. @priyankachopra."

This year, Oscars will utilise Los Angeles' Union Station as a venue, in the wake of being compelled to move because of the pandemic restrictions put in place. Variety has obtained some concrete details through an exclusive letter that was sent to all Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members from Academy President David Rubin specifying how the ceremony will be held.

Reportedly, the Academy has decided to not hold any in-person events. However, only the people who are the nominees themselves, their guests, and the ceremony's presenters will be allowed to enter the hall.