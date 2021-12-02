Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRIYANKACHOPRA/NICKJONAS Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 3rd anniversary celebration was all about flowers, candles & romantic date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas completed three years of wedding bliss on December 1. The celebration took place in London and went on a romantic candlelight dinner date. The videos and pictures from their intimate anniversary celebration were shared by the couple on their respective social media handles. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 'Sucker' singer shared a clip in which PeeCee can be seen sitting on the table adored with large candles and rose petals on the floor. Not only this but the backdrop has the word 'FOREVER' lit up making the place look even more beautiful. Not just him but even the actress shared a post that comprised of a photo of the dinner table decorated with a beautiful card with a special note-- "Found you, Married you, Keeping you."

Alongside the post, Nick wrote in the caption, "3 years," while the Matrix actor wrote alongside, "living the dream" and tagged her husband with heart emojis.

Have a look at the same here:

Interestingly, their posts come almost a week after the global Icon removed her husband's surname from her name on her Instagram and Twitter handles. This gave rise to divorce rumours online that were squashed by their later social media posts.

Just recently, both Nick and Priyanka, were also seen having fun at a date night at the Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Both of them shared a few glimpses and Nick wrote, "The star of the show. @priyankachopra."

For those unversed, NickYanka, as they are populary known by their fans got married on December 1 and 2, 2018 in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony.

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in the Netflix film 'The White Tiger' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Her next Bollywood project will be Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip film, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.