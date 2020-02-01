Priyanka Chopra's mother reacts on her Grammys navel-baring gown, glad that the controversy happened

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra reacts to the controversy around PeeCee's Grammys navel-baring gown.

After Priyanka Chopra poured her heart out on social media post her Grammy 2020 dress controversy, PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra spoke in support of her daughter. She said that she is glad that the controversy happened as it made Priyanka stronger. The doting mother added that she can do what she feels like as long as she is not harming anyone. “I am glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger. She lives life on her own terms as long as she is not harming or hurting anybody. It’s her body she can do what she wants, and she has a beautiful one too. I sent her a saying that says ‘It’s my life’. Whose life am I living, yours or mine? I can do what I want, right? I think that is the philosophy that everybody should follow,'' she said.

Madhu Chopra also spoke on the frequent social media trolling that PeeCee has to face due to her active presence. Madhu Chopra feels that she doesn't give much importance to trolls as they don't mean to say bad things but they do so just to seek attention. “Trolls are anonymous people hiding behind computers. They don’t have joy in their lives, I think. They think they get attention because of the bad things they say. They don’t mean to say bad things but they get attention. I don’t give much weight to the trollers,” Dr Madhu said.

Though the Madhu Chopra thought that the dress was a bit risqué, she is happy that her daughter carried it pretty well. “I loved it. She showed me the sample before she wore, I thought it was a little risqué but she carried it well and she was one of the best dressed. I am happy about that,'' she said.

Priyanka wore an ivory Ralph and Russo gown that had fringe detailing with navel-grazing neckline to show off her belly piercing. Internet was divided on her Grammy dress. While for some the dress didn't suit her body type, others hailed her calling her the queen of risque looks.

Talking about how she managed to pull off such a dress, Priyanka told US Weekly that the designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo made sure there's no scope for a wardrobe malfunction at the musical night. She said, "As much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they (designers) found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can't even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn't have that. It was like netting."