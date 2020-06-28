Priyanka Chopra's latest post for 'Pride month' celebrates all colours of love

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's latest post for 'Pride month' celebrates all the colours of love

Bollywood turned Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. Not just her pretty pictures and adorable videos, her strong opinions on almost everything under the sun makes her stand out from the crowd. Be it working for a cause or donate or raise her voice against injustice, PeeCee has done them all and has always believed in striving for what is right. Yet again, her social media post has captured our attention and it talks about what different colours of love stand for. It was made in support of the Pride Month which is celebrated to commemorate the Stonewall riots of 1969. For the unversed, it is in the month of June that various events are held to support the LGBTQ community and spread the message of love.

Priyanka's post was in accordance with the same and had a caption that read, "I stand for love. ⁣Happy #Pride! " The quote on the photo read, "Love is Love, Love is Non-Discriminatory, Love is Universal, Love is Beautiful, Love is Unconditional, Love is Warmth, Love is Powerful, Love is To Be Celebrated."

