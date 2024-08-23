Priyanka Chopra Jonas surprises fans as she lands in Mumbai after wrapping up shoot of 'The Bluff'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Priyanka Chopra Jonas

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made a surprise return to India, sending fans into a frenzy with her stylish airport appearance. The actress landed in Mumbai early on Friday morning, and as soon she came out of the airport she was met with flashing cameras. PeeCee recently wrapped up her next film, The Bluff, in Australia. For her airport look, she wore a white cropped top paired with matching track pants and a long shrug. She completed her look with a denim cap and white sneakers and a casual bag. She also waved at the paps and flashed a peace sign.

Earlier today, she even shared a video on her Instagram Stories from her airplane window seat showcasing the 'City of Dreams' from above. Along with the video, she wrote, ''Mumbai meri jaan..''

Image Source : INSTAGRAMPriyanka Chopra's latest Instagram Stories

Last month, Priyanka attended the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, where she was accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas. The actress shared on Instagram, posting photos from the event and expressing her delight at the celebrations. "Clearly, I missed chaats and dancing at baraats!" she wrote.

With her recent film The Bluff now in the can, Priyanka is gearing up for several exciting projects. The film, directed by Frank E Flowers, features Priyanka as a former female pirate in a 19th-century Caribbean setting.

In addition, she will star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy Heads of State, directed by llya Naishuller. Fans are also eagerly awaiting Priyanka's Marathi film Paani, which is set for a big-screen release on October 18.

Directed by Adinath Kothare and produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, the film tells the story of a man from a drought-stricken village striving for water self-sufficiency. The film, originally released in 2019, received the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sharad Sankla aka Abdul quits show? Here's what we know so far