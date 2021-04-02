Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares being scared for her family during COVID-19 as she was struck in London

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been stationed in London, UK, for the past few months amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has been creating havoc since its arrival. Everybody is scared of being contracted to the deadly disease and our 'Desi Girl' is no exception. Priyanka shares about her fears for her family while she was struck in London. The actress also stressed that she takes the current situation 'very, very seriously.'

In an interview with People Magazine, Priyanka candidly opened about her fears for family, especially her husband and singer Nick Jonas amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 38-year-old actor spoke about her experience of working during the lockdown in London and how she was worried for her loved ones during this tumultuous time.

As for the uncertainty that still comes with shooting film and television projects, even with strict protocols put in place, Priyanka described it as "kind of a crazy experience."

"As actors, we're still taking off our masks in front of other actors, you know, and that's part of the job. And I feel like, that's kind of really daunting," said the actor who had already completed shooting for two movies.

"My husband is a type one diabetic, I'm asthmatic. I have my Mum who's living with me right now so, I just feel like I'm also, on the job, you know, responsible for a set of hundreds of people. So I take it very, very seriously," she added.

People Magazine reported that Priyanka takes this pandemic as a "very emotional and scary time".

Last year, the former Miss World opened up to People Magazine about how she and her husband have taken extra precautions amid the pandemic due to conditions that may put them at a higher risk for more severe cases of COVID-19.

"We have to be even more careful. But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches," she shared.

"We have a really large friend and family group, and I've had a lot of birthdays in my family that has happened recently, so we have done a few socially distanced lunches," she continued.

Priyanka further went on to describe how being connected with loved ones is more important than before during this health crisis.

"If you have the ability to have a human connection with friends, family, whether that's virtually or whether that's in a socially distant way, I think that's really important to feel a sense of normalcy," she said.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.

The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.

She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.

(ANI Inputs)