Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about her 'spiritual foundation' to Oprah Winfrey; I believe in supreme power

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about her 'spiritual foundation' to Oprah Winfrey

Another promo for global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas' upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey is out. Premiering March 20th on Discovery+, the interview will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul's, 'Super Soul' series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show 'Super Soul Sunday'. The Promo video shows the actress talking about her religious views and upbringing as a child. Priyanka opened up about how she had secular (Hindu, Christian and Islamic) influences on her life in India.

Priyanka was on the show to promote her recently released memoir, Unfinished and talking about the same, Oprah talked to the actress about India's 'spiritual energy.' To which, Priyanka talks about having a spiritual foundation and how her family believed in the existence of a higher power and she does too.

Responding to Oprah, Priyanka said, "I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it."

Priyanka added how her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, always used to tell her that religion is a way to get to the Supreme power.

"My dad used to tell me that religion is a way to get to the Supreme power. Every religion has a different face to the same direction where we are going. I am a Hindu, I have a temple in my home and I pray as often as I can but at the same time, I am a believer of the fact that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that," she said.

The interview is scheduled to air on Discovery+ on March 24.