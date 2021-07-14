Priyanka Chopra's adorable reaction to brother Siddharth & girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya's mushy post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEELAM, PRIYANKA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother Siddharth Chopra recently celebrated his birthday. He received a special birthday wish from his loved ones including Priyanka and his alleged girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya. Neelam's latest Instagram post is dedicated to Siddharth as she posted some mushy pictures of them together. However, neither Siddharth nor Neelam have officially announced their relationship.

In the pictures, the two can be seen sharing warm hugs as they pose for the cameras. There were some childhood pictures of Sidharth as well. As soon as Neelam posted the pictures, Priyanka and Siddharth rushed to the comment section to react to the post. While Priyanka dropped a love struck emoji, Siddharth responded to the post by used a hug and lovestruck emoticons.

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Priyanka had penned a sweet note to mark her brother Siddharth Chopra's birthday on Monday. She took to Instagram and shared a post featuring a childhood picture along with a recent picture of Siddharth posing with their mother Madhu Chopra. In the picture from their childhood, the sibling duo is seen enjoying the waves at a beach together. In the second one, Siddharth and Madhu were seen posing beside what appeared to be a food truck. The truck featured a special message from Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

A board situated by the truck read, "Deares Sid, Happy birthay!! We know there is not much you love more than food. We love you Nick & Didi."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in the OTT film "The White Tiger". The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She is currently busy with "Citadel". Helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.