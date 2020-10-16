Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra introduces her character 'Pinky Madam' from The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra's fans have been waiting to watch the actress on the big screen. She was last seen in Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink and her next Bollywood film is with Rajkummar Rao, titled The White Tiger. Sharing a few stills from the film, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday introduced her character of Pinky Madam. The Baywatch actor took to Instagram to share stills from the film featuring her and penned down a caption explaining the film and her role in it. While one of the pictures sees Priyanka seated on the couch with newcomer Adarsh Gourav, the other one sees her seated on the floor with her eyes downwards.

PeeCee explained in the caption, that her character in the film is that of a first-generation immigrant in America. "In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin's hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally," she wrote in the caption.

Alternatively in a separate Instagram post, Priyanka described the story of the film about a family and the "plight of one man - Balram Halwai," which portrayed by newcomer Adarsh Gourav in the film. Another set of stills of the 'The White Tiger' see actor Rajkummar Rao in them and Priyanka said that Rao will be showcasing depths in his role. She wrote, "So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel."

Priyanka Chopra added, "This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in india, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you."

The Netflix original is based on the New York Times Bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of 'The White Tiger.' The film is helmed and bankrolled by Ramin Bahrani. The release date of the film has not yet been revealed by the makers of the film.

On a related note, Priyanka Chopra recently released her memoir titled Unfinished. She said, "And so, while you’ll definitely learn about how I became me during the “in between” of what you haven’t seen, I also hope you’ll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished."

