Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas raise over $1 million; express gratitude for selfless support

Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas raise over $1 million

Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help in Covid relief. From providing food supplies, oxygen concentrators, shelter, to financial aid, celebrities are helping and reaching out to the people in need, Priyanka Chopra and her American husband Nick Jonas also organized a charity to raise funds for those who are affected by COVID and are currently in need of oxygen and vaccination supplies. The duo has raised $1 million. Sharing a video on Thursday, Priyanka and Nick expressed their gratitude to those who contributed and said 'we are better together.'

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. @nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world. Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process.

All the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support and so much more. We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here. We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too."

On the other hand, Nick Jonas wrote, "Thank you for your overwhelming support. With the combined efforts of over 14,000+ donors from across the globe, we have reached our goal of raising $1 Million to support the people of India as they battle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Whether you donated or helped us spread the word, you have proven once again that we are better when we work together, so let’s not stop here. We are raising our fundraising target to $3 Million to continue to provide aid to those who need it most."

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a video highlighting how severely the second wave of Covid-19 has affected India. She wrote, "The battle to stop the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India still continues unabated. Your contributions to @give_india will make a huge, tangible difference! Your contributions will save lives #TogetherForIndia @give_india Click the link in bio to donate."

Soon after her video, many Hollywood stars came forward to urge people to support Priyanka's initiative and donate to COVID-19 relief fund for India.