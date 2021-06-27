Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra goes 'desi' as she gorges on gol gappas during her first visit to New York restaurant | PICS

Priyanka Chopra is one 'desi girl' at heart! Despite staying in a foreign land, she is well-grounded to her Indian roots which reflects in not just her behaviour but also her food choices. Yet again, she proved the same when she shared pictures from her first visit to her New York restaurant-- Sona. She shared glimpses of the same on her Instagram handle and we are not surprised at what she ordered from the menu. In case you are unversed, PeeCee recently returned to the US after completing her work commitments in the United Kingdom. The first thing she did was to visit her restaurant which opened in March this year.

The 'Dostana' actress shared a video where she was seen seated at a table laden with dishes like -- pakoras, dosas with white & red chutneys, prawns and the unmissable gol gappas. It was previously revealed that she had come up with the idea of alcohol-infused pani puri and now it seems she was trying one of those. Sharing the post, she wrote, "The amazing Sona experience, finally (heart emoji)."

Have a look at the same here:

Image Source : INSTA Priyanka ordered dosas at Sona

Not only this, but she even shared a heart-warming note on her Instagram and captioned it, "I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."

Priyanka posted pictures from the opening of her restaurant and wrote, "What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC! This has been a team effort all the way... from the many many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions with @maneeshkgoyal, @davidrabin8, Chef @harinayak, and @mabowersinc, to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to @nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means “gold,” and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!"

On the professional front, she has completed the shooting of her upcoming romantic drama Text For You, co-starring Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram and Omid Djalili. Not only this, but she has been shooting for her Amazon spy series titled Citadel. Apart from this, she has a couple of projects in line including-- romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, biopic on Ma Anand Sheela, Matrix 4,and unscripted Amazon series tentatively titled Sangeet.

She was last seen in the Netflix film 'The White Tiger' opposite actor Rajkummar Rao.