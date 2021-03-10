Priyanka Chopra gets into Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' groove. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NICK JONAS/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra gets into Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' groove

American singer Nick Jonas recently announced that his third solo album, titled Spaceman is scheduled to hit the stores on March 12. The album has 11 tracks. Now, his wife-actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to give a push to the music album. Priyanka posted a video on Instagram stories, where she uses an astronaut filter, and grooves on a track. "#Spaceman #NickJonas," she wrote, along with a skeleton and astronaut emoji.

Earlier, Nick took to his Instagram to make the announcement of his 'Spaceman' scheduled. The singer wrote, "The Spaceman era has begun. So excited to be starting this journey with all of you. I made this album while doing what most of us have been doing during this past year, sitting at home getting used to the new normal and hoping for better days ahead. There are four central themes we will explore on this album... Distance. Indulgence. Euphoria. Commitment."

"Music has always connected the world and helped us to heal. I hope this music helps you on your journey through space and time... Thank you," he added.

Further, Nick wrote, " Spaceman (the song) is officially out now and the album is available for pre-order before it lands on March 12th."

On the professional front, Priyanka's memoir, Unfinished, hit shelves last month. Speaking about films, she was last seen in Netflix film 'The White Tiger' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas is returning to singing reality show 'The Voice' this season as a coach, which will be celebrating its 10th year on the air. The 20th season will premiere on March 1.