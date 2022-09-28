Priyanka Chopra finds Citadel 'interesting experiment' says, 'You don’t have to watch the American show....'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra posing for Bulgari jewellers

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to her upcoming sci-fi espionage series, Citadel, for Amazon Prime Video. Recently, the actor was in New York where she talked about the series during a panel discussion on Inside TV’s Best Big Bet. She, who plays the role of a top agent in the series, learned six languages for the show and even did her own stunts.

Priyanka found Citadel to be ‘innovative’ and an ‘interesting experiment’. She said, “You don’t have to watch the American show to understand; (the local language series) stands alone. But if you watch all the other shows, they’re all connected and that’s never been done in television. It’s such an interesting experiment, especially for a streamer like Amazon that caters to audiences across the world.” Priyanka further added, “To be able to offer a show which cross-pollinates audiences and languages is just so exciting to me. So it was innovative, and that’s what I loved about it.” She also said she is looking forward to the local spin-offs of Citadel that will be made for Indian, Italian, Spanish and Mexican markets.

Director Anthony Russo also mentioned that the casting of Priyanka for Citadel was an ‘intelligent’ decision. He said, “When Jennifer Salke (Amazon Studios head) brought up Priyanka, it was like a light bulb went off. It was so intelligent and so smart because Priyanka represents the essence of what we’re trying to do with the show. The fact that she’s done such amazing work in India and internationally, she has this sort of dual identity – a foot in both worlds.”

Set in the near future, the storyline of Citadel centers on a global spy organization called Citadel. Chopra Jonas plays one of the top agents at Citadel, alongside Richard Madden of 'Game Of Thrones fame'. Talking about the series, Russo added, “This agency ends up coming in conflict with a new rival agency that has been developed by the world’s elite to sort of protecting their self-interests. So, it’s a global struggle between these two competing points of view about what humanity should be”.

On a related note, the Indian spin-off of Citadel is being helmed by director duo Raj and DK and will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

