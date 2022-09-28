Nation remembers Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary; fans pay heartfelt tribute

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MURLIJH14154727 Remembering the legend, Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary.

The nation is remembering the melody queen of India, Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. Fans are pouring in heart-melting wishes and tributes from all over the globe. The late singer was 92 years old at the time of her death. After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, the renowned singer was hospitalized at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8th. She died due to multiple organ failures. She began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

Very few know that Lata didi never used to listen to her own songs, she once said that she would find a hundred faults in her singing.

The late singer once shared that her favorite music director was Madan Mohan. In Lata didi's words, the best music director she worked with and with whom she had a special bond was Madan Mohan. She said in a 2011 collector’s item calendar called 'Tere Sur Aur Mere Geet', “I shared a special relationship with Madan Mohan, which was much more than what a singer and a music composer share. This was a relationship of a brother and a sister.” She listed ‘Woh chup rahe’ from Jahan Ara as their favorite collaboration with him.

Lata Mangeshkar who was a recipient of a number of awards also holds a world record. She was listed as the most recorded artist in the 1974 edition of The Guinness Book of Records. Lata Mangeshkar recorded her last song ‘Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki’, which was composed by Mayuresh Pai, as a tribute to the Indian Army and nation. It was released on March 30, 2019.

