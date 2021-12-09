Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who's currently busy with the shoot of 'Citadel', brought her pups - Dino, Panda and Diana - to the sets at Hyde Park, one of London's eight Royal parks. The actress took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures with her fur friends. She captioned her post, "Bring-your-pups-to-work day #citadel". She even posted a boomerang in her Instagram story with Diana.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen dressed in heavy woollens to battle the blistering cold of London. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is Priyanka's close friend, reacted to the pictures in the comment section with heart emojis.

Priyanka often shares pictures with her pets. Priyanka also maintains an independent Instagram page for Diana. Also featuring in it, are posted on Gino and Panda. Recently she shared a picture featuring her three pets. Sharing the picture she wrote: "Country living with @pandathepunk, @ginothegerman @diariesofdiana."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA 'Paw-pular': Priyanka Chopra enjoys day with her fur friends as she shoots for Citadel

Here are some adorable posts that Priyanka dedicated to her pets:

On the work front, apart from 'Citadel', Priyanka will be seen in 'The Matrix Resurrections', the trailer of which was revealed recently. Her other projects are 'Text for You', 'Tulia', Barry Levinson's 'Sheela' and back home in the Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa', an all-female road trip where she will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.