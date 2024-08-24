Priyanka Chopra attends intimate wedding party of brother Siddharth | See UNSEEN family pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed in Mumbai earlier this week

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who surprised her fans on Friday morning after she landed in Mumbai, attended the wedding celebration of her brother Siddharth later in the night. Several pictures from the celebrations are doing rounds on the internet wherein PeeCee can be seen wearing an elegant magenta-coloured saree. She completed her look with a layered pearl choker necklace along with matching pearl earrings and kept her hair in a neat bun style.

See the viral pics:

One of Chopra's family friends shared some 'Warm and intimate' pictures from the wedding festivities and wrote, '' Warm and intimate affair! Only family and close friends! Madhu Chopra & Priyanka’s dinner reception for Neelam and Siddharth!''

In one of the viral pics, Priyanka can be seen standing with her mother Madhu Chopra and giving a speech at the function. Bride and groom Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth opted for western ensembles for the festivities. Priyanka was also present when Siddharth got engaged to Neelam earlier this year. She was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas.

Last month, Priyanka attended the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, where she was accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas. The actress shared on Instagram, posting photos from the event and expressing her delight at the celebrations.

On the work front

With her recent film The Bluff now in the can, Priyanka is gearing up for several exciting projects. The film, directed by Frank E Flowers, features Priyanka as a former female pirate in a 19th-century Caribbean setting.

In addition, she will star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy Heads of State, directed by llya Naishuller. Fans are also eagerly awaiting Priyanka's Marathi film Paani, which is set for a big-screen release on October 18.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana on brother Ayushmann joining Maddock Films' universe: 'Something special coming your way'

Also Read: Justin Bieber, wife Hailey welcome their first child, reveal baby boy's name