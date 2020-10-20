Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALPZ Preity Zinta shares video explaining what it is to be in IPL Bio Bubble as she takes Covid test

As Preity Zinta is in Dubai for Indian Premier League 2020 to cheer for her team Kings XI Punjab, she shared a video on her Instagram handle explaining what it is to be in IPL Bio Bubble in the times of pandemic.

Sharing the video that shows her taking a swab test, she said "Everyone asks me what does it mean being in the IPL team bio bubble. Well ! It’s starts with a 6 day quarantine, covid tests every 3-4 days and no going out - only ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant & gym & of course the stadium in ur car. The drivers, chefs etc are also in the bio bubble & quarantined so No food from outside & no people interaction. It’s tough if ur a free bird like me but then it’s 2020 & one must appreciate that #IPL is actually happening in the middle of a pandemic. I must thank #BCCI, the staff of KXIP & @sofiteldubaipalm for all their efforts in keep us safe & productive."

In the video, she could be heard saying in a funny manner that its her 20th Covid test. "This is my 20th Covid test. I have become the Covid test Queen," she said.

Preity she has been often spotted in the stands cheering for her team and she also shares videos and pictures with cricketers on social media.

Earlier, Preity shared a video of her getting her test done. In the clip, she could be seen sitting on a sofa, while a doctor wearing a PPE suit takes her nasal swab.

