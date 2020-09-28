Preity Zinta remembers her favourite director Yash Chopra, shares memorable pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITY ZINTA Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with her favourite director Yash Chopra. In the photo, the duo can be seen sitting next to each other. While Preity is seen donning a white top with grey jeans, Yash Chopra is seen in a white coat and light-blue shirt. In the post, she wrote that the director spoilt her with food, love and his wonderful stories.

She captioned the picture, “Remembering Yash Uncle - My fav Director, a man who had the biggest and the youngest heart. He spoilt me with food, love and his wonderful stories. After I worked with him for Veer Zaara he never called me Preity again. It was always Zaara Yash Uncle, You will forever live in my heart and millions of hearts. Thank you for enriching our lives by giving us such beautiful, meaningful and memorable cinema. Love you #Filmmaker #Legend #Icon #YashUncle #Ting (sic).”

Preity Zinta also starred in the Yash Raj-produced films Salaam Namaste and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.

Yash Chopra had established his legacy with hits like Daag, Deewaar, Kabhie Kabhie in the ‘70s before giving more hits like Chandni, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Veer-Zaara towards the latter part of his career. The filmmaker had passed away less than a month before his last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan released in November 2012.

