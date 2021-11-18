Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITY ZINTA Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough welcome twins Jai, Gia via surrogacy

Congratulations, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough. The couple on Thursday announced the birth of their twins - Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a happy photo with her husband and wrote "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

Preity and Gene have been blessed with a boy and a girl and they have named them Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

Preity often takes to social media to share romantic messages for her husband, referring to him as 'Pati parmeshwar'. "Love gets a whole new meaning with you in my life. Happy Valentine's Day my darling ... I love you #HappyValentinesday #Patiparmeshwar," the actress shared on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Although Preity married Gene in 2016, the couple was dating from 2011. They tied the knot on February 29, 2016, and then moved to Los Angeles. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in LA. Reportedly, Goodenough is Senior Vice-President for Finance at NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company.

From starting her Bollywood debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam's film Dil Se opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, Preity made her presence even as a supporting actress, leaving a mark with her stellar acting skills. In 1996, she made her TV debut with a chocolate commercial. The actress was last seen in the film 'Bhaiaji Superhit', which was released in 2018.