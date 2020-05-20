Prassthanam actor Satyajeet Dubey pens note as his mother fully-recovers from COVID-19, Zoa Morani reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SATYAJEETDUBEY "Maa is home and she is Covid free now," wrote Satyajeet Dubey.

Prassthanam actor Satyajeet Dubey's mother, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week on Thursday has fully recovered and is back home. In his latest post on Instagram, the actor informed his fans that his mom is "COVID-19 free". He took to Instagram to share a note along with the caption, "She's home, she's good. Told you never let a bully win."

The note read, "Maa is home and she is Covid free now. We thank you all for the love and support you have given us in last one week. As I had mentioned before, it's just a flu. All you have to do is boost your immunity. Stay safe. Love and light."

Zoa Morani, who also recovered from COVID-19 reacted on Satyajeet's post. They have worked together in Always Kabhi Kabhi.

Last week on Thursday, the actor shared a post sharing that his mother has tested positive for COVID-19. "My mother was not well. It all started with severe migraine attack, high fever, and excruciating body ache and we got her tested for COVID-19 and the result came out positive. She's been kept under observation in an isolation ward in Nanavati hospital and I'm sure she'll come out better and stronger," read an excerpt from his post.

Later, Satyajeet also shared updates about his mother's health and mentioned all the precautions that should be taken to keep the virus at bay.

On the professiona; front, Satyajeet has featured in a couple of films such as Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat, Kerry On Kutton and Love On The Rocks - Table For Two. His last movie was Prassthanam, starring Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal and Manisha Koirala.

