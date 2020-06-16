Image Source : TWITTER Prakash Raj on Sushant Singh Rajput: I've lived through nepotism but this child couldn't

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has opened up on the practice of nepotism in the film industry and blamed it for the untimely demise of the talented young Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his residence on Sunday.

"#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn't.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking," tweeted Prakash Raj.

Prakash Raj also shared an old video on Twitter where Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen talking about the practice of nepotism in Bollywood.

#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking pic.twitter.com/Q0ZInSBK6q — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 15, 2020

"Nepotism is there and everywhere, not just in Bollywood. You can't do anything about it. Nepotism can co-exist and nothing would happen but at the same time if you deliberately don't allow the right talents to come up, then there is a problem. Then the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day..." Sushant says in the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were performed in Mumbai on Monday in the presence of his family, friends, fans and a few industry colleagues.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage